Braves' Max Fried: May be skipped after rainout
Fried may be sent down to the minors after his Thursday assignment was rained out, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Atlanta could skip Fried's turn in the rotation if they're confident Mike Soroka (shoulder) will return Wednesday, though that's hardly guaranteed. The Braves should provide a clearer picture of how their weekend starters will line up at latest Friday afternoon.
