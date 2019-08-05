Braves' Max Fried: Misses out on two step
Fried, who was listed as the Braves' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Twins, will be pushed back in the pitching schedule with Mike Foltynewicz now on track to get the starting nod Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Foltynewicz will be summoned from Gwinnett to fill the rotation spot vacated by Kevin Gausman, who was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Monday. Though Gausman wasn't in line to start until later in the week, the Braves likely chose to bring back Foltynewicz early to keep him on a normal rest schedule. The Braves haven't outlined their rotation plans beyond Tuesday, but Fried is likely on track to start the series finale Wednesday in Minnesota. The change in the Braves' pitching plans will result in Fried missing out on a two-start week.
