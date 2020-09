Fried (6-0) allowed two runs on two walks and five hits over five innings Monday, striking out five and picking up the win over Boston.

Fried was a bit shaky to start the game, allowing a run in the first and third innings before settling in. He's a perfect 6-0 on the season and is currently riding a four-start win streak. The 26-year-old owns a stellar 1.60 ERA and 43:14 K:BB across 45 innings this year. Fried will take on the Nationals at home Saturday.