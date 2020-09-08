The Braves placed Fried on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine.

Fried's injury is another brutal blow to an already depleted Atlanta rotation, as the Braves' staff ace will now be shut down for at least the next week and a half with the spinal spasm. Atlanta called up Kyle Wright in a corresponding move ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Marlins, but the Braves will still require a replacement in the rotation for Fried in Thursday's series opener versus the Nationals. Fried wasn't reported to be dealing with any injury coming out of his most recent outing over the weekend, but the back/spine issue may explain why his velocity has been noticeably down over his last two starts. Per Brooks Baseball, Fried's four-seam fastball averaged 91.97 miles per hour in his last outing, about a tick and a half below his season average (93.41 mph).