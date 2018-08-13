Braves' Max Fried: Nearing rehab assignment
Fried (groin) is close to joining Triple-A Gwinnett for a minor-league rehab start, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
Fried landed on the disabled list last week with a strained left groin. He's apparently further along in his rehab than expected, and the southpaw could be cleared to rejoin the big-league club after one start with the Stripers if all goes well. It's still unclear if Fried will return to a starting role or transition to the bullpen once healthy.
