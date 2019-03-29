Braves' Max Fried: Needed in relief in opener
Fried tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Phillies.
With the Braves' bullpen having an Opening Day meltdown, manager Brian Snitker brought in Fried in a mop-up role to calm things down. The southpaw was ticketed to start for Atlanta on April 4 against the Cubs once the team needs a fifth starter, and his 11-pitch outing here shouldn't impact that plan. If he's needed again between now and then, however, his first start of the season may have to wait.
