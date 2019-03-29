Fried tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Phillies.

With the Braves' bullpen having an Opening Day meltdown, manager Brian Snitker brought in Fried in a mop-up role to calm things down. The southpaw was ticketed to start for Atlanta on April 4 against the Cubs once the team needs a fifth starter, and his 11-pitch outing here shouldn't impact that plan. If he's needed again between now and then, however, his first start of the season may have to wait.

More News
Our Latest Stories