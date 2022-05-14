Fried didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Padres, giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw was still the pitcher of record when Atlanta took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, lining him up for his fifth straight win, but Will Smith served up a three-run blast to Ha-Seong Kim in the top of the seventh to flip the script. Fried has had a strong start to the year, posting a 3.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 41:4 K:BB through 43 innings.