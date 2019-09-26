Fried is not scheduled to make another start this season, Grant McAuley of 680 The Fan reports.

The Braves will go with Dallas Keuchel, Mike Foltynewicz and Mike Soroka this weekend, which is how they are expected to line up for the NLDS. While Atlanta wants to make sure its playoff starters are pitching competitively and on turn, they probably won't log high pitch counts, so we could see Fried out of the bullpen in one of those three games.