Braves' Max Fried: Notches six strikeouts
Fried did not factor into the decision versus the Mets on Sunday, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six.
Fried game up three runs in his first three innings of work but held the Mets scoreless over his final two frames before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth. All of the hits he allowed were singles, and Sunday marked the third straight game in which he did not yield a home run. After a rough four-start stretch in which he gave up 17 earned runs in 20.1 innings, Fried has shown improvement by allowing seven earned runs over his last 17 innings. He'll head home to face the Marlins on Saturday in his next scheduled start.
