Fried (finger) is in line to return from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Assuming he makes it through a pre-start bullpen session without incident, Fried will come off the IL one day after the minimum, as Atlanta gave Charlie Morton some extra rest by skipping his turn in the rotation this weekend and having him start Tuesday's series opener instead. Fried was placed on the IL after developing a blister on his left index finger coming out of his most recent start June 18 versus St. Louis.