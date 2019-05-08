Fried (hand) said he's optimistic that he'll be able to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Fried exited his previous start in the second inning after getting hit in the hand by a comebacker. Fortunately, X-rays revealed no signs of a fracture, and the southpaw remains hopeful that he won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation after reporting that his hand feels much better Wednesday. That said, a final decision regarding his status for Sunday's start likley won't come until later in the week. Should Fried be unable to take the mound, Sean Newcomb would be a candidate to step into the rotation for a spot start, assuming he isn't needed out of the bullpen prior to then.