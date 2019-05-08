Braves' Max Fried: Optimistic about making next start
Fried (hand) said he's optimistic that he'll be able to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Fried exited his previous start in the second inning after getting hit in the hand by a comebacker. Fortunately, X-rays revealed no signs of a fracture, and the southpaw remains hopeful that he won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation after reporting that his hand feels much better Wednesday. That said, a final decision regarding his status for Sunday's start likley won't come until later in the week. Should Fried be unable to take the mound, Sean Newcomb would be a candidate to step into the rotation for a spot start, assuming he isn't needed out of the bullpen prior to then.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal