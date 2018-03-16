Braves' Max Fried: Optioned to Triple-A
Fried was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Fried was in the mix for the Braves' fifth starter spot but will begin the year in the minors. Fried posted a 3.81 ERA in 26 major-league innings last year, though both his strikeout and walk rates were below par and his FIP was a less-palatable 4.81. The 24-year-old lefty has just six innings at the Triple-A level, but with strong performances there this year could return to the major-league rotation at some point this season. The Braves' rotation will contain at least one veteran placeholder in Brandon McCarthy and possibly a second in Scott Kazmir, so if a youngster like Fried impresses, his path won't be blocked.
