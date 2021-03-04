Braves manager Brian Snitker said that Fried won't make his scheduled start in Friday's Grapefruit League game with the Twins due to COVID-19-related concerns, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

According to Snitker, Fried didn't test positive for COVID-19, but the Braves fear he had "potential exposure" to an infected person. Fried is expected to remain away from camp for at least a couple of days, but if he continues to test negative while in quarantine, he could return to the team facility at some point next week. Assuming that ends up being the case, Fried's availability for the start of the regular season shouldn't be in any jeopardy.