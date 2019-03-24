Fried is scheduled to start the Braves' sixth game of the season, April 4 against the Cubs, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Assuming Fried isn't used out of the bullpen during the first five games, the southpaw will join Atlanta's rotation during the team's second series of the season. With Kevin Gausman (shoulder) expected to join the rotation shortly after his scheduled start -- and Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) not far behind -- Fried's stay in the rotation could be brief. Fried owns a 2.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 15.1 innings this spring.

