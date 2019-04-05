Fried (1-0) picked up the win against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up just one hit over six strong innings, striking out striking out five and walking none in a 9-4 win for the Braves.

Fried drew the start Thursday after making two relief appearances to start the season, and was brilliant, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning as he and the Braves cruised to victory. Fried also posted a solid 2.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 33.2 innings in five starts and nine relief appearances last season. If he continues to pitch well, he could make a case to remain a starter even when Kevin Gausman (shoulder) and Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) make their returns from the injured list.