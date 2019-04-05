Braves' Max Fried: Phenomenal against Cubs
Fried (1-0) picked up the win against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up just one hit over six strong innings, striking out striking out five and walking none in a 9-4 win for the Braves.
Fried drew the start Thursday after making two relief appearances to start the season, and was brilliant, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning as he and the Braves cruised to victory. Fried also posted a solid 2.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 33.2 innings in five starts and nine relief appearances last season. If he continues to pitch well, he could make a case to remain a starter even when Kevin Gausman (shoulder) and Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) make their returns from the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...