Fried (1-1) collected the win in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

Aside from a Yan Gomes solo shot in the fourth inning, Fried was sharp in his return from a hamstring strain, tossing 45 of 72 pitches for strikes. The southpaw had a rough start to the season, but now that he's healthy he'll keep chipping away at his 8.44 ERA, and his 20:6 K:BB through 16 innings suggests his ratios could improve rapidly.