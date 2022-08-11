Fried was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 8.
Fried was scheduled to start Friday's series opener against Miami, but he banged his head against the ground while attempting to make a throw to the plate during his last outing Saturday and will ultimately be forced to miss time. He'll be eligible to return as early as Monday, but it's not yet clear if he's expected to clear the concussion protocols by that point. Jake Odorizzi will take his place as Friday's starter.