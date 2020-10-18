Fried took the loss in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Saturday, giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking four over 6.2 innings of work.

All the damage the Dodgers managed to do in the game was done in the first inning, as Fried allowed five straight batters to reach base, giving up back-to-back solo homers to Corey Seager and Justin Turner as well as an RBI single to Cody Bellinger. Neither Fried nor the relievers who followed him allowed any more runs the rest of the way, but that one rally was all the Dodgers would need in their 3-1 win. Fried's ERA now sits at 3.04 through four starts this postseason.