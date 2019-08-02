Fried (12-4) allowed just one run on four hits while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Reds on Thursday.

Fried turned in a solid performance and looked ready to pitch into the seventh inning if it wasn't for a rain delay at SunTrust Park that ended the game early. The southpaw threw 76 pitches and did not walk anyone in the impressive effort as he picked up his second straight win. Through 28 appearances, Fried sports a 4.01 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 112:34 K:BB. The 25-year-old will take the mound again Tuesday at Minnesota.