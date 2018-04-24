Braves' Max Fried: Promoted to majors
Fried was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The pitching prospect will join the big club for the first time all season after impressing in is first three minor-league starts (one with Double-A Mississippi and two with Triple-A Gwinnett). Fried will likely settle into a long relief role during his time with the big club, though he could also be an option to spot start should an opportunity arise. Miguel Socolovich was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the roster for Fried.
More News
-
Braves' Max Fried: Solid after promotion to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Beginning season at Double-A•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Remains in mix for fifth starter role•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Poised to compete for fifth starter role•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Fans seven through 4.1 frames•
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...