Fried was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

The pitching prospect will join the big club for the first time all season after impressing in is first three minor-league starts (one with Double-A Mississippi and two with Triple-A Gwinnett). Fried will likely settle into a long relief role during his time with the big club, though he could also be an option to spot start should an opportunity arise. Miguel Socolovich was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the roster for Fried.