Fried left Monday's game against the Mets due to an undisclosed injury, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings prior to suffering the injury.

Fried gave up a leadoff double to begin the top of the seventh inning, which led to a visit from Atlanta's team trainer and his removal from the contest. The lefty didn't appear to be in a great deal of pain or discomfort as he exited, but details of the issue have yet to be disclosed.