Fried did not factor in the decision against San Francisco on Monday despite allowing only one run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings.

Fried was nearly untouchable in the outing, holding the Giants scoreless through seven innings. However, he allowed three straight batters to reach base in the eighth and was tagged with one earned run in the frame. Fried has yielded one or zero runs in four of his past five contests and has gone 3-0 over that stretch. He's 7-2 on the campaign with a 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIIP and 83:15 K:BB across 87.2 innings overall.