Fried allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings Thursday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Fried allowed seven baserunners and both of his earned runs in the first three innings, particularly struggling with his control. However, he turned it on from there, punching out four hitters across his final two frames while keeping the basepaths much cleaner. His encouraging performance was backed by 19 swinging strikes on 94 total pitches. Fried currently lines up to make his second start of the season Tuesday at Washington.