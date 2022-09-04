Fried (13-5) earned the victory Sunday against Miami, striking out six and walking one in five scoreless innings.

Fried faced the minimum in his five innings, erasing a fifth-inning walk with an inning-ending double play. A one-hour and 51-minute rain delay following the top of the fifth ended his outing with just 66 pitches thrown. The lefty has thrown at least five innings and allowed three earned runs or fewer in 13 straight starts and has a 2.07 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 74:15 K:BB with only two homers allowed in 82.2 innings in that span. His next start will likely be next weekend in Seattle.