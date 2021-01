Fried signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Braves on Friday to avoid arbitration, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander received a sizable figure in his first year of arbitration eligibility after posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 50:10 K:BB over 56 innings last season. Fried is poised to open the 2021 campaign as Atlanta's ace.