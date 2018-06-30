Fried was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

The 24-year-old lefty had a 4.29 ERA, 3.22 FIP, 1.37 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB in 50.1 innings (nine starts) at Triple-A. He has a 3.09 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB in 23.1 innings across five career starts in the majors. Fried is taking the rotation spot of Brandon McCarthy (knee tendinitis), who landed on the disabled list earlier this week. If Fried holds his own, it's possible he could stick in the rotation for more than just one start.