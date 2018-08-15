Fried (groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Fried is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a left groin strain, and he could be cleared to rejoin the Braves after making just one appearance for the Stripers. It's unclear what role Fried will fill once activated, but if he's moved to the bullpen he could still make occasional spot starts down the stretch.

