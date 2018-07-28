Fried (finger) was activated from the 10-day DL prior to Saturday's start against the Dodgers.

As expected, Fried will be back in action after missing the past three weeks due to a blister on his left middle finger. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Preston Tucker down to the minors. Through seven appearances (three starts) with Atlanta this year, Fried has logged a 3.92 ERA and 1.45 WHIP.