Atlanta reinstated Fried (concussion) from the 7-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Mets.

Right-hander Freddy Tarnok was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to open up room on the active roster for Fried, who will make his first start since Aug. 6 after clearing MLB's concussion protocol. The southpaw will be facing the Mets for the fourth time this season after turning in a 3.18 ERA and 16:6 K:BB across 17 innings in the previous three matchups.