Fried, Scott Kazmir, Matt Wisler, Lucas Sims and Aaron Blair all remain in the mix for the fifth spot in the Braves' rotation with the expectation that Luiz Gohara (ankle) will be sidelined until May, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The latter two pitchers look like the longest shots of the bunch to open the season in the rotation and Wisler's hopes took a hit after he was roughed up for four runs in three innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, leaving Fried and Kazmir as the top candidates to come away with the No. 5 job. The fact that Fried has minor-league options remaining probably makes Kazmir the likelier bet of the two to stick with the big club, but the young lefty could change that outlook if he finds success in his subsequent spring outings. It's been a tough go for Fried so far in Grapefruit League play, with the 24-year-old yielding four runs on nine hits and two walks across 4.2 innings in his three appearances.