Braves' Max Fried: Remains on track for short IL stint
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fried (back) is expected to start Friday's game against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Fried's trip to the injured list will be a short one, barring a major setback. He was placed on the 10-day IL due to back spasms Tuesday and should return when first eligible.
