Play

Fried was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

As planned, the Braves are sending Fried back to Gwinnett and bringing AJ Minter up to the Show. Fried has appeared in just four games for the Braves this season, during which he's allowed four runs over 6.2 innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast