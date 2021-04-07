Fried lasted two innings in a no-decision Wednesday in Atlanta's 7-6 win over Washington in the first game of a doubleheader. He gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three.

Fried struggled out of the gate in his second start of the season, giving up four runs in the first inning while the Nationals batted around the order. He allowed three more hits and a run before escaping the second inning, with one of the outs coming on a line drive that caromed off Fried's lower right leg over to third baseman Austin Riley, who tagged out Trea Turner. Fried remained in the game to face two more hitters in the inning, but manager Brian Snitker elected not to send out the struggling southpaw for the third. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Snitker said after the game that Fried was fine and was lifted early mainly as a precaution, so the 27-year-old should be ready to pitch when his next turn comes up Monday versus the Marlins.