Fried was scratched from his scheduled start at Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

O'Brien noted that it's a possibility the southpaw will be recalled to the majors but there doesn't seem to be anything concrete as to why Fried was scratched from Thursday's outing at this point. Over four appearances with Atlanta this year, he's logged a 6.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 7:3 K:BB across six innings of relief.