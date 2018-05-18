Braves' Max Fried: Sent down to Triple-A
Fried was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Fried had been scheduled to start Thursday against the Cubs, but that game was postponed due to rain. Instead of pushing Fried back to Friday, the Braves called up Matt Wisler, with Fried heading back to the minors.
