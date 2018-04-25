Braves' Max Fried: Serves up game-winning homer Tuesday
Fried took the loss in his first big-league appearance of the season Tuesday against the Reds, as Scooter Gennett took him deep for a two-run home in the bottom of the 12th inning.
The 24-year-old left-hander failed to record an out after being summoned from the bullpen, a big letdown after he posted a 1.72 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB in 15.2 innings over four games between Double-A and Triple-A prior to his promotion. Fried may get a chance to redeem himself before getting sent back down to Triple-A Gwinnett, but for the moment the Braves appear to view him only as a bullpen option, and not someone who can challenge for a rotation spot in the majors.
