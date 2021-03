Fried will make his first start of the spring Wednesday against the Red Sox, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Potential exposure to someone with COVID-19 forced him into the league's protocols for a few days, delaying his prep for the regular season, but Fried got cleared over the weekend and is ready for his first Grapefruit League action. The 27-year-old will still be able to make four spring starts, giving him enough time to ramp up before Opening Day.