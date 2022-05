Fried didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Brewers, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw got staked to a 4-0 lead in the third inning and exited with his team still ahead, but the Atlanta bullpen blew leads in the ninth, 10th and finally the 11th inning. Fried still delivered his fifth straight quality start, and he'll take a 3.31 ERA and 47:6 K:BB through 49 innings into his next outing.