Fried didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Marlins, allowing four hits and three walks over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The lefty dazzled once again, throwing 67 of 103 pitches for strikes, and Fried was in line for his fourth win of the year before Will Smith blew the lead in the eighth inning. Fried now has an NL-leading 1.24 ERA to go along with a 28:9 K:BB through 29 innings, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Friday, at home against the Phillies.