Braves' Max Fried: Sharper in second start
Fried gave up three hits and two walks over 2.2 scoreless innings against the Rays on Saturday, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports. He struck out one.
While it wasn't the cleanest outing for the left-hander, it was a vast improvement on Fried's spring debut, when he lasted only one-third of an inning against the Jays. "He looked better," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "He's still not there yet, but... he looked a little more on the attack and commanded things better, which I figured he would." Fried, who is working to refine his changeup in camp, is expected to open the season as the team's No. 2 starter on the heels of a breakout 2019.
