Fried (back) is expected to return from the injured list when first eligible Sept. 16 or soon after, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves do not believe that the muscle spasm in Fried's back is particularly serious, and they initially intended to simply delay his next start by a few days before ultimately deciding to skip it entirely. Robbie Erlin appears to be the leading candidate to fill in for him Thursday against the Nationals.