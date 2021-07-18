Fried improved to 7-5 after tossing seven shutout innings Saturday in Atlanta's 9-0 win over Tamp Bay. He scattered four hits and a walk and struck out seven in the 96-pitch outing.

Fried did it all in his first start of the second half, silencing the Tampa Bay bats over seven innings while helping his own cause by going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBI. The southpaw has already endured two stints on the injured list this season, but he's now one of the few healthy members of an Atlanta rotation that has been gutted by injuries in recent weeks. In addition to Fried, Drew Smyly and Charlie Morton are the only members of the Opening Day rotation that are currently active.