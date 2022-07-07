Fried (upper leg) (9-2) earned the win against the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing no runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one across six innings.

Fried pitched well Wednesday, throwing 56 of 82 pitches for strikes. The outing gave Fried his 13th quality start of the year out of 17 games. The lefty's performance against St. Louis was his third shutout of the season. He has allowed 30 earned runs across 107.1 frames. Fried has also done an excellent job limiting walks. His lone walk in Wednesday's outing gives him 17 for the year compared to 100 strikeouts. Fried will look to continue his dominant season as he takes a 2.52 ERA into his next appearance.