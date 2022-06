Fried (7-2) earned the victory Tuesday in Washington, striking out six in 5.2 innings while allowing four runs on six hits and a walk.

Fried got off to a great starting, fanning the first five batters he faced. In the third, he loaded the bases with no outs, leading to a three-run inning. The lefty fell short of completing six innings for just the third time this season. His next start will likely be early next week against San Francisco.