Fried got the start for Triple-A Gwinnett in Friday's extra-inning loss to Rochester, settling for a no-decision after allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out six.

With Aaron Blair (shoulder) potentially headed for an extended absence, Fried got the call from Double-A and served notice that he doesn't intend to go back down. The left-hander is no longer considered one of the Braves' top pitching prospects, but given his spot on the 40-man roster, the 24-year-old could get another promotion to the big leagues if he continues to perform for Gwinnett and a hole develops in the Atlanta rotation.