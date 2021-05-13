Fried allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Fried wasn't at his best in the outing, as he walked more than two batters in a start for the first time this season. However, he also managed his longest start of the campaign and held the Blue Jays to just one extra-base hit. The effort lowered his season-long ERA to 6.55, though his 24:9 K:BB across 22 innings suggests that he has deserved better results. Fried projects to take the hill next on Monday against the Mets.