Fried pitched five innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five in a no-decision versus the Mets on Saturday.

Fried actually had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning before he surrendered an RBI triple to Amed Rosario and a sacrifice fly to Jeff McNeil. Fried was taken off the hook for the loss when Marcell Ozuna tied the game for the Braves in the ninth inning. In his first full season as a starter, Fried posted a 4.02 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 165.2 innings last year. His next turn in the rotation comes Thursday at home versus the Rays.