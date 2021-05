Fried is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Mets rather than Saturday as previously scheduled, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta will push back the starting rotation as a result of Friday's postponement, so Ian Anderson is now on tap to start Saturday's contest. Fried has a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB over 24 frames in four starts since returning from the injured list in early May, and he'll attempt to continue that strong stretch Sunday.