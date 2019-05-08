Fried is uncertain to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Diamondbacks after he exited Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the Dodgers in the second inning, when he was struck in his (left) throwing hand by a Alex Verdugo comebacker, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "We're going to do everything in our power to go out and make that [Sunday] start," Fried said. "We'll see how the swelling is [Wednesday]."

Though Fried's upcoming availability is in peril, the club is likely just thankful the young southpaw avoided a more serious injury after X-rays revealed no signs of a fracture. As Fried himself alluded to, he's contending with soreness and swelling at this point, which could require more than a few days to subside. In the event Fried isn't available to pitch this weekend, Sean Newcomb may be the top candidate to pick up a start, assuming he's not needed out of the bullpen prior to Sunday.