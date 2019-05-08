Braves' Max Fried: Status uncertain for Sunday's start
Fried is uncertain to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Diamondbacks after he exited Tuesday's 9-0 loss to the Dodgers in the second inning, when he was struck in his (left) throwing hand by a Alex Verdugo comebacker, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "We're going to do everything in our power to go out and make that [Sunday] start," Fried said. "We'll see how the swelling is [Wednesday]."
Though Fried's upcoming availability is in peril, the club is likely just thankful the young southpaw avoided a more serious injury after X-rays revealed no signs of a fracture. As Fried himself alluded to, he's contending with soreness and swelling at this point, which could require more than a few days to subside. In the event Fried isn't available to pitch this weekend, Sean Newcomb may be the top candidate to pick up a start, assuming he's not needed out of the bullpen prior to Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...