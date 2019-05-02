Braves' Max Fried: Stifles Padres for fourth win
Fried (4-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Padres, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings while striking out seven.
A Manny Machado solo homer in the fourth inning was the only blemish on the left-hander's line for the night. Fried has now delivered quality starts in five of his six turns through the rotation, and he'll take a sparkling 2.11 ERA and 33:7 K:BB through 38.1 innings into his next outing Monday, on the road against the Dodgers.
